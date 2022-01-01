Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled steaks in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Grilled Steaks
Lexington restaurants that serve grilled steaks
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
Avg 4.7
(6931 reviews)
Grilled Flank Steak
$25.00
lemon garlic parsley oil, fried potatoes w/ aioli espuma, grilled broccolini & smoked paprika
More about Bella Notte
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Side of grilled steak
$9.00
More about Papi's Palomar
