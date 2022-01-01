Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Flank Steak$25.00
lemon garlic parsley oil, fried potatoes w/ aioli espuma, grilled broccolini & smoked paprika
More about Bella Notte
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of grilled steak$9.00
More about Papi's Palomar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Cheese Fries

Fish And Chips

Muffins

Mahi Mahi

Peanut Butter Cookies

Carne Asada Tacos

Carne Asada

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (216 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston