Grits in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve grits
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|Cheese Grits
|$2.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Beer Cheese Grits
Made with Red State signature mild beer cheese.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Grits
|$4.99
|Shrimp and Grits
|$16.99
Half dozen large shrimp, smothered in Cajun butter sauce over Weisenberger cheese grits, crispy tobacco onions
|Weisenberger Cheese Grits
|$2.99
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Shrimp & Grit Cakes
|$12.00
Smoked Cheddar Grit Cakes | Grilled Shrimp | Smoked Sausage | Bourbon BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Grits Cup
|$3.50
|Grits Bowl
|$8.50
Weisenberger mill grits, butter, smoked swiss, 2 eggs over easy, green onion, balsamic vinaigrette, paprika, & green onion. (Cannot be made vegan.)
Pro Tip : Add Bacon, Local Chorizo, or Avocado!
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Grits
|$4.25
|Grits
|$4.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Grits w. Sunny egg, bacon, greens
|$13.00
Cheesy grits w. Sunny farm egg, broadbent bacon, braised greens
|Side grits
|$5.00
Side of cheesy grits with APP Harvest wood fired tomatoes
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Side Grits Day
|$3.99
|Side of Grits
|$2.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Cajun Crawfish And Grits
|$13.99
fresh crawfish over Weisenberger Cheesy grits topped with lemon butter sauce, fried onions and green onions
|Oyster & Grits
|$13.99
1/2 dozen rolled and fried Gulf select oysters and spicy lemon butter sauce over creamy Weisenberger cheese grits with crispy fried onions
|Catfish & Grits
|$12.99
Blackened catfish filet and spicy lemon butter sauce over creamy Weisenberger cheese grits with crispy fried onions
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Weisenberger Cheese Grits
|$5.00
aged cheddar, butter & black pepper
|Weisenberger Cheese Grits
|$5.00
aged cheddar, butter & black pepper
|Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & tasso ham
OV- Old Vine Bistro
400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington
|Creole Shrimp & Grits
|$24.00
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
630 East Main Street, Lexington
|Cheese Grits
|$4.00
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Shrimp & Grits
|$22.90
cajun style shrimp, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, tomato, onion, creole cream sauce
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Cheesy Grits
|$5.00
Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice