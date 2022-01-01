Grits in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve grits

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Grits$2.99
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Cheese Grits
Made with Red State signature mild beer cheese.
More about Red State BBQ
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grits$4.99
Shrimp and Grits$16.99
Half dozen large shrimp, smothered in Cajun butter sauce over Weisenberger cheese grits, crispy tobacco onions
Weisenberger Cheese Grits$2.99
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grit Cakes$12.00
Smoked Cheddar Grit Cakes | Grilled Shrimp | Smoked Sausage | Bourbon BBQ Drizzle | Green Onions
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grits Cup$3.50
Grits Bowl$8.50
Weisenberger mill grits, butter, smoked swiss, 2 eggs over easy, green onion, balsamic vinaigrette, paprika, & green onion. (Cannot be made vegan.)
Pro Tip : Add Bacon, Local Chorizo, or Avocado!
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Grits$2.99
Side Grits Day$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grits$4.25
Grits$4.00
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Grits w. Sunny egg, bacon, greens$13.00
Cheesy grits w. Sunny farm egg, broadbent bacon, braised greens
Side grits$5.00
Side of cheesy grits with APP Harvest wood fired tomatoes
More about Pearl's
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Side Grits Day$3.99
Side of Grits$2.99
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cajun Crawfish And Grits$13.99
fresh crawfish over Weisenberger Cheesy grits topped with lemon butter sauce, fried onions and green onions
Oyster & Grits$13.99
1/2 dozen rolled and fried Gulf select oysters and spicy lemon butter sauce over creamy Weisenberger cheese grits with crispy fried onions
Catfish & Grits$12.99
Blackened catfish filet and spicy lemon butter sauce over creamy Weisenberger cheese grits with crispy fried onions
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Weisenberger Cheese Grits$5.00
aged cheddar, butter & black pepper
Weisenberger Cheese Grits$5.00
aged cheddar, butter & black pepper
Shrimp & Grits$24.00
fresh Florida shrimp over cheese grits and greens with Cajun butter sauce & tasso ham
More about Honeywood
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Cheese Grits$4.00
More about Boonedogs
Creole Shrimp & Grits image

 

OV- Old Vine Bistro

400 Old Vine St #108, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creole Shrimp & Grits$24.00
More about OV- Old Vine Bistro
Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream image

 

Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream

630 East Main Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Grits$4.00
More about Sav's Restaurant & Gourmet Ice Cream
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$22.90
cajun style shrimp, smoked gouda grits, andouille sausage, peppers, tomato, onion, creole cream sauce
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheesy Grits$5.00
Weisenberger grits, cheddar, house spice
More about Goodwood 103
Banner pic

 

Josie’s

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIDE GRIT CASSEROLE$3.50
More about Josie’s

