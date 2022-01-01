Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Hot chocolate in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Hot Chocolate
Lexington restaurants that serve hot chocolate
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
Avg 4.5
(901 reviews)
Hot Chocolate
$3.99
More about Wild Eggs
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
No reviews yet
Small Hot Chocolate
$3.05
Large Hot Chocolate
$5.30
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
