Huevos rancheros in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve huevos rancheros

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Huevos Rancheros$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
