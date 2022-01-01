Huevos rancheros in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve huevos rancheros
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.
More about Wild Eggs
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Huevos Rancheros
|$13.99
Our signature version of the most popular and delicious Mexican brunch dish, served on a crispy flour tortilla with two eggs your way, salsa, black beans, pulled chicken and green onions. Topped with sour cream, avocado and homemade pico de gallo. Served with home fries or stone-ground grits.