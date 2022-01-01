Italian subs in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve italian subs
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Italian Sub
|$9.50
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Italian Sub
|$7.99
