Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$10.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$9.50
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Sub$7.99
Pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, garlicbutter, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions,banana peppers, and Italian dressingsmothered with cheese.
More about Roosters
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Sub$9.50
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Garden Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Shrimp Tacos

Baked Mac And Cheese

Cinnamon Rolls

Tomato Basil Soup

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston