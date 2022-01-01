Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lox in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve lox

Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bagel & Lox$8.95
Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onion
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Lox$4.55
Lox 1/2 Pint$15.25
Lox Plate$13.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Item pic

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Lox Platter$145.00
Serves 10-12
Lox, whipped cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, pickled veggies, your choice of bagels & side salad of arugula parmesan and lemony vinaigrette
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bagel + Lox & Cream Cheese$8.50
Lox plate$13.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery

