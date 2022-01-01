Lox in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve lox
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Bagel & Lox
|$8.95
Toasted Bagel, Cream Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Red Onion
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Side of Lox
|$4.55
|Lox 1/2 Pint
|$15.25
|Lox Plate
|$13.00
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington
|Classic Lox Platter
|$145.00
Serves 10-12
Lox, whipped cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers, pickled veggies, your choice of bagels & side salad of arugula parmesan and lemony vinaigrette