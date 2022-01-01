Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mac 'n' Cheese
The best three cheese comfort food.
More about Red State BBQ
2a6293b3-df82-4446-a55f-00bb00ba0c5f image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Easter Mac & Cheese$28.00
Kids Smoked Mac & Cheese$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
Smoked Mac & Cheese
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Limestone Blue image

 

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Mac & Cheese$2.00
More about Limestone Blue
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N Cheese$8.00
Macaroni with smoked gouda, red jalapeños, and pico de Gallo.
More about Corto Lima
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$8.00
ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay
Kid Mac & Cheese$8.00
ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay
More about Honeywood
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac N Cheese Dog$9.00
More about Boonedogs
Bear & The Butcher image

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Postmaster's Pub Loaded Mac & Cheese$20.00
Smoked Gouda Mornay, Rigatoni, Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Honey Lemon BBQ Sauce, Cornbread Crumbles, Green Onions
Mac & Cheese$8.00
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Bear & The Butcher
Creole Cafè image

 

Creole Cafè

833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Mac n Cheese$4.99
8oz
More about Creole Cafè
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beer Mac 'N Cheese$7.00
Louisville Lager beer cheese, garlic, potato chip crunch
Mac 'N Cheese Melt$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
More about Goodwood 103
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kid Mac N Cheese$6.00
Side Mac N Cheese$4.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mac & Cheese$4.00
Kid Mac & Cheese$6.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

