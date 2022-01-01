Mac and cheese in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve mac and cheese
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Mac 'n' Cheese
The best three cheese comfort food.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Easter Mac & Cheese
|$28.00
|Kids Smoked Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
|Smoked Mac & Cheese
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Biteswith Sour Cream.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Mac N Cheese
|$8.00
Macaroni with smoked gouda, red jalapeños, and pico de Gallo.
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
ditalini pasta, aged cheddar mornay
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Postmaster's Pub Loaded Mac & Cheese
|$20.00
Smoked Gouda Mornay, Rigatoni, Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Honey Lemon BBQ Sauce, Cornbread Crumbles, Green Onions
|Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
|Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
|$6.00
Creole Cafè
833 Georgetown street suite 110, Lexington
|Lobster Mac n Cheese
|$4.99
8oz
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Beer Mac 'N Cheese
|$7.00
Louisville Lager beer cheese, garlic, potato chip crunch
|Mac 'N Cheese Melt
|$13.00
A Goodwood grilled cheese; swiss, pimento, american, beer mac n’cheese, house seasoned chips served on parmesan crusted Texas toast.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Kid Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
|Side Mac N Cheese
|$4.00