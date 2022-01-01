Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve muffins

Sweet Corn Muffin image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Corn Muffin$0.79
Made in house and served with a butter pat.
More about Red State BBQ
Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
English Muffin$1.99
More about Zim's Cafe
The Elkhorn Tavern image

GRILL

The Elkhorn Tavern

1200 Manchester St, Lexington

Avg 4 (45 reviews)
Takeout
2 Corn Mash Muffins Side$3.00
More about The Elkhorn Tavern
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Side Everything Muffin$2.49
Side Blueberry Muffin$2.49
More about Wild Eggs
Wild Eggs image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Side Blueberry Muffin$2.49
Side Everything Muffin$2.49
More about Wild Eggs
Great Bagel & Bakery image

 

Great Bagel & Bakery

396 Woodland Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Muffin$4.50
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
Takeout
Muffins, half dozen$27.00
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Great Bagel & Bakery image

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GF Blueberry Muffin$5.00
Carrot Cake Muffins$4.50
More about Great Bagel & Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Prosciutto

Fresh Fruit Cup

Grilled Chicken

Rice Bowls

Boneless Wings

Pudding

Angus Burgers

Sopapilla

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston