Muffins in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve muffins
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Sweet Corn Muffin
|$0.79
Made in house and served with a butter pat.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|English Muffin
|$1.99
GRILL
The Elkhorn Tavern
1200 Manchester St, Lexington
|2 Corn Mash Muffins Side
|$3.00
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Side Everything Muffin
|$2.49
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$2.49
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$2.49
|Side Everything Muffin
|$2.49
Great Bagel & Bakery
396 Woodland Ave, Lexington
|Carrot Cake Muffin
|$4.50
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd #108, Lexington
|Muffins, half dozen
|$27.00