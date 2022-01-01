Mussels in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve mussels
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Mussels
|$12.00
P.E.I. mussels in coconut lemongrass broth with charred sourdough.
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Mussels a la Mojo
|$14.00
Fresh steamed mussels with a Puerto Rican mojo sauce, cilantro & served with tostones!
|Moules Frites (Mussels & Fries)
|$14.00
Mussels steamed with white wine and finished with a dill & roasted garlic compound butter. Served with fries & topped with a bread crumb gremolata!