Mussels in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve mussels

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mussels$13.00
More about Sutton's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels$12.00
P.E.I. mussels in coconut lemongrass broth with charred sourdough.
More about Pearl's
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mussels a la Mojo$14.00
Fresh steamed mussels with a Puerto Rican mojo sauce, cilantro & served with tostones!
Moules Frites (Mussels & Fries)$14.00
Mussels steamed with white wine and finished with a dill & roasted garlic compound butter. Served with fries & topped with a bread crumb gremolata!
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

