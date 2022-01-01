Nachos in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS SUPREME$13.99
FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS WITH
YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED
WITH QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE
GALLO, CHEESE AND SOUR
CREAM. ADD FRENCH FRIES
AND JALEPENOS FOR $1.99
More about El Cid - Limestone
Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
BOURBON CHILI NACHOS$8.99
Crispy tortillas, smothered with bourbon trail chili, white cheddar, diced tomatoes, green onions, lettuce & sour cream.
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Nachos$9.49
Comes with your choice of meat and jalapenos. You can add extra queso too!
More about Red State BBQ
Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Nachos$9.99
Chili Nachos$9.99
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

 

The Burl Food

369 Thompson Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Nachos$6.00
Cheese sauce, pickled jalepeno, black beans, pickled okra
More about The Burl Food
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$13.00
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Deluxe+Chicken$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
Nachos$3.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
More about Roosters
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Beef & Bean Nachos$8.00
Nachos Mariachi$11.00
Texas Fajita Nachos$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co

561 South Broadway, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Nachos$11.00
Nachos
More about Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Nachos$11.00
Beef Nachos$8.00
Texas Fajita Nachos$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Luna image

 

Luna

200 W Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos$12.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, zesty sour cream, salsa verde, radish, cilantro and scallion- Add seasoned ground beef if you'd like!
More about Luna
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Nacho Deluxe$13.00
Irish Nachos$15.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beef Nachos$13.00
Local corn tortilla chips with a house made salsa verde, pico, West Sixth beer cheese, Kentucky proud ground beef and cilantro lime yogurt!
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Muchos Nachos$13.95
A bed of tortilla chips spread with refried beans, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled meat or avocado. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.
Cheesy Nachos$9.95
Just cheese, cheese, and more cheese!
Cheesy Deluxe Nachos$11.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and cheese!! Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.
More about Papi's Palomar
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
s/o Nacho Cheese$0.99
s/o Nacho Chips$0.99
Nacho Deluxe+Chicken$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos$16.00
House Potato Chips, Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, Monterey Jack, Pickled Jalapeños, En Fuego Sauce, Pickled Red Onions & Cilantro
More about Bear & The Butcher
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NACHOS SUPREME$13.99
FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS WITH
YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED
WITH QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE
GALLO, CHEESE AND SOUR
CREAM. ADD FRENCH FRIES
AND JALEPENOS FOR $1.99
More about El Cid - National Ave
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Nachos Grande$12.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Deluxe Nacho$13.00
Small Irish Nacho$8.00
Irish Nachos$15.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

