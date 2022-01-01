Nachos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve nachos
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$13.99
FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS WITH
YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED
WITH QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE
GALLO, CHEESE AND SOUR
CREAM. ADD FRENCH FRIES
AND JALEPENOS FOR $1.99
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|BOURBON CHILI NACHOS
|$8.99
Crispy tortillas, smothered with bourbon trail chili, white cheddar, diced tomatoes, green onions, lettuce & sour cream.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|BBQ Nachos
|$9.49
Comes with your choice of meat and jalapenos. You can add extra queso too!
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Chili Nachos
|$9.99
The Burl Food
369 Thompson Road, Lexington
|Nachos
|$6.00
Cheese sauce, pickled jalepeno, black beans, pickled okra
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Nachos
|$13.00
Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken or Beef Brisket ($1.00), Tortilla Chips, Sweet BBQ, Queso Cheese Sauce, Grated Cheddar Cheese & Green Onions. Jalapenos on request.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|Nachos
|$3.99
Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheeseand Jalapeños.
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Beef & Bean Nachos
|$8.00
|Nachos Mariachi
|$11.00
|Texas Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
561 South Broadway, Lexington
|Loaded Nachos
|$11.00
Nachos
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Fajita Nachos
|$11.00
|Beef Nachos
|$8.00
|Texas Fajita Nachos
|$12.00
Luna
200 W Main St, Lexington
|Nachos
|$12.00
Homemade corn tortilla chips, nacho cheese, zesty sour cream, salsa verde, radish, cilantro and scallion- Add seasoned ground beef if you'd like!
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Chicken Nacho Deluxe
|$13.00
|Irish Nachos
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Beef Nachos
|$13.00
Local corn tortilla chips with a house made salsa verde, pico, West Sixth beer cheese, Kentucky proud ground beef and cilantro lime yogurt!
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Muchos Nachos
|$13.95
A bed of tortilla chips spread with refried beans, shredded cheese, and your choice of grilled meat or avocado. Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.
|Cheesy Nachos
|$9.95
Just cheese, cheese, and more cheese!
|Cheesy Deluxe Nachos
|$11.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans and cheese!! Garnished with guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, and jalepenos.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|s/o Nacho Cheese
|$0.99
|s/o Nacho Chips
|$0.99
|Nacho Deluxe+Chicken
|$8.98
Tortilla chips, nacho cheese, chili, red onions, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with diced Mexi-style chicken.
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Loaded Pulled Pork Nachos
|$16.00
House Potato Chips, Beer Braised Pulled Pork, Beer Cheese, Monterey Jack, Pickled Jalapeños, En Fuego Sauce, Pickled Red Onions & Cilantro
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
|NACHOS SUPREME
|$13.99
FRESH TORTILLA CHIPS WITH
YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED
WITH QUESO, LETTUCE, PICO DE
GALLO, CHEESE AND SOUR
CREAM. ADD FRENCH FRIES
AND JALEPENOS FOR $1.99
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Nachos Grande
|$12.00