Pancakes in Lexington

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|PANCAKE STACK
|$6.99
stack of three, made with Weisenberger mill flour, served with syrup
SANDWICHES
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Side Pancake
|$3.99
|Side of 2 Pancakes S/P
|$7.99
|24 Karat Cake Pancakes
|$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Pancakes
|$4.25
|Pancake Special
|$12.95
Preparation Changes Weekly
BAGELS
Great Bagel & Bakery
3650 Boston Rd, Lexington
|Organic Flour Pancake Mix - Stone Milled
|$4.75
Add an egg, and one cup of milk to our stone-ground flour pancake mix for a flavor-filled, easy and quick pancake breakfast!