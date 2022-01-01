Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve pancakes

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
PANCAKE STACK$6.99
stack of three, made with Weisenberger mill flour, served with syrup
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pancakes$4.25
Pancake Special$12.95
Preparation Changes Weekly
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Side Pancake$3.99
Side of 2 Pancakes S/P$7.99
24 Karat Cake Pancakes$12.99
A decadent indulgence featuring two carrot cake pancakes smothered in sweet cream cheese icing and candied pecans. Perfectly finished with powdered sugar and cinnamon.
More about Wild Eggs
Item pic

BAGELS

Great Bagel & Bakery

3650 Boston Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Organic Flour Pancake Mix - Stone Milled$4.75
Add an egg, and one cup of milk to our stone-ground flour pancake mix for a flavor-filled, easy and quick pancake breakfast!
More about Great Bagel & Bakery
Item pic

 

Josie’s

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Pancake$3.95
More about Josie’s

