Pies in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve pies

Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bourbon Buttermilk Chess Pie$4.99
Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie$5.99
Martine’s Key Lime Pie$5.99
More about Zim's Cafe
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg image

 

Smashing Tomato - Hamburg

2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemon Ice Box Pie - Slice$3.50
Kentucky Pie - Whole$28.00
Pecan Pie with Bourbon & Chocolate
Pecan Pie - Slice$3.50
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
STAFF PIE$18.00
CAOO, fresh mozz, low moisture mozz, Castelvetrano olive, lemon, basil
More about Pearl's
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$11.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Mousse Pie$6.00
Salted espresso chocolate cookie crust with peanut butter cream cheese mousse drizzled with chocolate
Midway Bakery Cookies and Cream Pie$6.00
By the slice!
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$6.00
Bourbon Chess Pie$6.00
More about Honeywood
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Derby Pie$5.00
More about Boonedogs
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
LEMON PIE$10.00
almond sable, italian meringue, limoncello stick
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepherds Pie$11.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

Map

Map

