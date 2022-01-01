Pies in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve pies
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Bourbon Buttermilk Chess Pie
|$4.99
|Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$5.99
|Martine’s Key Lime Pie
|$5.99
More about Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
Smashing Tomato - Hamburg
2200 War Admiral BLVD. STE 160, Lexington
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.95
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
Stella's Kentucky Deli
143 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Lemon Ice Box Pie - Slice
|$3.50
|Kentucky Pie - Whole
|$28.00
Pecan Pie with Bourbon & Chocolate
|Pecan Pie - Slice
|$3.50
More about Pearl's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|STAFF PIE
|$18.00
CAOO, fresh mozz, low moisture mozz, Castelvetrano olive, lemon, basil
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Shepherds Pie
|$11.00
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Midway Bakery Peanut Butter Mousse Pie
|$6.00
Salted espresso chocolate cookie crust with peanut butter cream cheese mousse drizzled with chocolate
|Midway Bakery Cookies and Cream Pie
|$6.00
By the slice!
More about Honeywood
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.00
|Bourbon Chess Pie
|$6.00
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|LEMON PIE
|$10.00
almond sable, italian meringue, limoncello stick