Pork chops in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lunch Tuscan Marinated Pork Chop$11.00
Dinner Tuscan Marinated Pork Chops$20.00
More about Sutton's
Zim's Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kentucky Fried Pork Chop$14.99
Kentucky Proud chop breaded, fried, and topped with creamy velouté sauce
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bone-In Pork Chop$24.00
12 ounce shoulder chop from Stone Cross Farm, brined 24 hours & peppered w/ choice of side
Pork Chop Piccata$26.00
grilled & brined shoulder chop w/ spinach, artichoke hearts, capers, lemon evoo & roasted kale
More about Bella Notte
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich$11.00
on a Sunrise bun. (Specify side of sauce for to-go order)
More about County Club
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Chops$26.00
Stone Cross pork chops, chorizo spice, lime crema, sugar snap peas, mint, corn nuts
More about Honeywood
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bourbon Brined Pork Chop$20.00
10oz. Bourbon brined pork chop, charred marshmallow sweet mash, warm spices,
maple thyme glaze, cornbread walnut crunch
More about Goodwood 103
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
HAND-CUT PORK CHOP$23.00
24-hour brined, bone-in, spicy bacon fennel cabbage, stone fruit mostardo
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
Item pic

 

Josie’s

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Chop Sammich"$13.95
Fried Pork Chops on a toasted hoagie. Delicious ......
More about Josie’s

