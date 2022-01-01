Pork chops in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Sutton's
Sutton's
110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington
|Lunch Tuscan Marinated Pork Chop
|$11.00
|Dinner Tuscan Marinated Pork Chops
|$20.00
More about Zim's Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Kentucky Fried Pork Chop
|$14.99
Kentucky Proud chop breaded, fried, and topped with creamy velouté sauce
More about Bella Notte
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Bone-In Pork Chop
|$24.00
12 ounce shoulder chop from Stone Cross Farm, brined 24 hours & peppered w/ choice of side
|Pork Chop Piccata
|$26.00
grilled & brined shoulder chop w/ spinach, artichoke hearts, capers, lemon evoo & roasted kale
More about County Club
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
County Club
555 Jefferson St, Lexington
|Smoked Chopped Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
on a Sunrise bun. (Specify side of sauce for to-go order)
More about Honeywood
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Pork Chops
|$26.00
Stone Cross pork chops, chorizo spice, lime crema, sugar snap peas, mint, corn nuts
More about Goodwood 103
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Bourbon Brined Pork Chop
|$20.00
10oz. Bourbon brined pork chop, charred marshmallow sweet mash, warm spices,
maple thyme glaze, cornbread walnut crunch
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|HAND-CUT PORK CHOP
|$23.00
24-hour brined, bone-in, spicy bacon fennel cabbage, stone fruit mostardo