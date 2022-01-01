Pretzels in Lexington

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve pretzels

475e9b00-2672-42be-bbc7-f63f258f714b image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beer Cheese w/ Soft Pretzel$6.49
6 oz. of Kentucky Proud Red State signature beer cheese of your choice, served with 6 soft pretzels.
More about Red State BBQ
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with House Made Beer Cheese & Spicy Grain Mustard.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Consumer pic

 

Salt & Vinegar

610 W 3rd St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel & Beer Cheese (v)$12.50
Papa Pretzel sourdough Bavarian pretzel with Maldon sea salt.
Camambert & Brie whipped with herbs, spices & BSB dunkel.
More about Salt & Vinegar
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pub Pretzels$8.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
More about Roosters
Bear & The Butcher image

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soft Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
(3) Served With Warm Beer Cheese | V
More about Bear & The Butcher
Item pic

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzel$10.00
Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil
More about Goodwood 103
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel & Queso$8.00
Owen's Big Pretzel$8.50
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille
Shamrock Bar & Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shamrock Bar & Grille

4750 Hartland Pkwy, Lexington

Avg 4.4 (621 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pub Pretzels$8.00
More about Shamrock Bar & Grille

