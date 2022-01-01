Pretzels in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve pretzels
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Beer Cheese w/ Soft Pretzel
|$6.49
6 oz. of Kentucky Proud Red State signature beer cheese of your choice, served with 6 soft pretzels.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with House Made Beer Cheese & Spicy Grain Mustard.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Pretzels
|$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
Salt & Vinegar
610 W 3rd St, Lexington
|Pretzel & Beer Cheese (v)
|$12.50
Papa Pretzel sourdough Bavarian pretzel with Maldon sea salt.
Camambert & Brie whipped with herbs, spices & BSB dunkel.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shamrock Bar & Grille
154 Patchen Dr #87, Lexington
|Pub Pretzels
|$8.00
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington
|Pretzels
|$4.99
2 Soft-Baked Pretzelswith Nacho Cheese.
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Soft Bavarian Pretzels
|$10.00
(3) Served With Warm Beer Cheese | V
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$10.00
Louisville Lager beer cheese, IPA beer mustard, garlic oil
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Cellar Bar & Grille
3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington
|Pretzel & Queso
|$8.00
|Owen's Big Pretzel
|$8.50