Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve prime ribs

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prime Rib 8 oz SUNDAY ALL DAY$14.99
An 8 oz. slice of smoked Prime Rib, a smoked baked potato, 1 side of your choice and a sweet corn muffin. SERVED ALL DAY
Prime Rib 12 oz SUNDAY ALL DAY$18.99
A 12 oz. slice of smoked Prime Rib, a smoked baked potato, 1 side of your choice and a sweet corn muffin. SERVED ALL DAY
More about Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
Restaurant banner

 

Distilled - 157 Jefferson Street

157 Jefferson Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Prime Short Rib$49.00
More about Distilled - 157 Jefferson Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Scallops

Flan

Hot Chocolate

Fajitas

Walnut Salad

Pear Salad

Fish Sandwiches

Chile Relleno

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (307 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston