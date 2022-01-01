Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prosciutto in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve prosciutto

Bella Notte image

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus$6.00
More about Bella Notte
Italx image

 

Italx

160 West Main Street, Lexington

Avg 4 (60 reviews)
Takeout
Prosciutto di Parma$22.00
Served with burrata cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil and grilled focaccia. Serves 2-4.
More about Italx

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Cornbread

Curry

Tamales

Cinnamon Rolls

Garden Salad

Cheesecake

Fresh Fruit Cup

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston