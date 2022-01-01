Pudding in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve pudding
More about Red State BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red State BBQ
4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington
|Corn Pudding
Corn pudding is pretty much as simple as it sounds: it’s a down-home comfort dish that remains a local favorite.
|Peach Bread Pudding
|$3.99
House made KY staple, with peaches and caramel sauce.
|Banana Pudding
|$3.29
House made with ripe bananas, vanilla pudding and fresh whipped topping.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Easter Corn Pudding
|$35.00
|Nancy's Banana Pudding
|$8.00
Just like Grandma used to make! Vanilla Wafers layered with Bananas and creamy Vanilla Pudding mixture.
|Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$8.00
Buttery, boozy, toothsome & rich Bread Pudding served warm with a Bourbon Carmel Glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.
More about Pearl's
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Vegan Chocolate Pudding
|$6.00
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Nash's Southern Table and Bar
286 Southland Dr, Lexington
|Corn Pudding
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce
|$3.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Bourbon n' Toulouse
829 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce
|$3.50
More about Honeywood
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Banana Pudding
|$8.00
with vanilla wafers & toasted meringue