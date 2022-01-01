Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve pudding

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red State BBQ

4020 Georgetown Road, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (3197 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Corn Pudding
Corn pudding is pretty much as simple as it sounds: it’s a down-home comfort dish that remains a local favorite.
Peach Bread Pudding$3.99
House made KY staple, with peaches and caramel sauce.
Banana Pudding$3.29
House made with ripe bananas, vanilla pudding and fresh whipped topping.
More about Red State BBQ
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Easter Corn Pudding$35.00
Nancy's Banana Pudding$8.00
Just like Grandma used to make! Vanilla Wafers layered with Bananas and creamy Vanilla Pudding mixture.
Bourbon & Chocolate Bread Pudding$8.00
Buttery, boozy, toothsome & rich Bread Pudding served warm with a Bourbon Carmel Glaze. Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream for $1.50.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Chocolate Pudding$6.00
More about Pearl's
Nash's Southern Table and Bar image

 

Nash's Southern Table and Bar

286 Southland Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Corn Pudding
More about Nash's Southern Table and Bar
Banner pic

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway

1080 S Broadway #107, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce$3.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse- S Broadway
Bourbon n' Toulouse image

 

Bourbon n' Toulouse

829 Euclid Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.8 (9834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding w/ Whiskey Sauce$3.50
More about Bourbon n' Toulouse
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$8.00
with vanilla wafers & toasted meringue
More about Honeywood
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BREAD PUDDING$7.90
salted caramel bourbon sauce with salted caramel ice cream
More about Palmers Fresh Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Lasagna

Chips And Salsa

Green Beans

Muffins

Waffles

Garlic Cheese Bread

Belgian Waffles

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston