Salmon in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve salmon

Windy Corner image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Windy Corner

4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (729 reviews)
Takeout
GRIDDLE SEARED SALMON$16.99
Salmon filet with lemon oregano vinaigrette and steamed new potatoes and our fresh vegetable of the day
More about Windy Corner
Item pic

 

Sutton's

110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mediterranean Salmon$25.00
Norwegian Coldwater Atlantic Salmon$24.00
More about Sutton's
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zim's Cafe

215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (657 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ginger Soy Salmon Bowl$21.99
5 oz Salmon filet seared with our house Kentucky-aki sauce topped with green tomato chow-chow
Ginger Soy Salmon Bowl$21.99
More about Zim's Cafe
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wood Grilled Salmon Salad$19.00
fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola, grilled asparagus, toasted pine nuts & our signature balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon Oreganato$25.00
w/ capers, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, evoo & served w/ green beans almandine
Atlantic Salmon$24.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, cut in-house, grilled or signature spice blackened w/ choice of side
More about Bella Notte
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Roe$9.00
w. scallion scream cheese and seasoned cucumber on sesame
Shuckman's Nova Salmon$11.00
w. Onion, caper & cream cheese - 11
Make it supreme w. sprouts, cuke, dill, pickled red onion - 13
More about Pearl's
Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Verlasso Salmon$28.00
ramp potatoes, spring onions, asparagus, local radishes, dill, soubise
Cured Salmon with Grains$15.00
house-cured salmon, Pam’s grain salad, roasted winter vegetables, greens, sorghum vinaigrette, dukkah, preserved lemon yogurt
More about Honeywood
Bear & The Butcher image

 

Bear & The Butcher

815 Euclid Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Trace Bourbon Glazed Salmon$22.00
Wild Caught Norwegian Salmon Served with Choice of 2 Sides
More about Bear & The Butcher
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wood Grilled Salmon Salad$18.90
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro avocado dressing
Salmon Oscar$29.90
blackened salmon, lump crab, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sundried-tomato beurre blanc
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
GRILLED SALMON SALAD image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Cafe & Grille

890 E. Hight St., Lexington

Avg 5 (36 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED SALMON SALAD$20.00
cafe greens, gorgonzola dolce, heirloom tomatoes, baguette croutons, balsamic dressing
Salmon$8.50
More about Bella Cafe & Grille
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon BLT$17.00
Avocado Salmon$23.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

