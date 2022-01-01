Salmon in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve salmon
Windy Corner
4595 Bryan Station Rd, Lexington
|GRIDDLE SEARED SALMON
|$16.99
Salmon filet with lemon oregano vinaigrette and steamed new potatoes and our fresh vegetable of the day
Sutton's
110 N Locust Hill Dr, Lexington
|Mediterranean Salmon
|$25.00
|Norwegian Coldwater Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
Zim's Cafe
215 W Main St Suite 25, Lexington
|Ginger Soy Salmon Bowl
|$21.99
5 oz Salmon filet seared with our house Kentucky-aki sauce topped with green tomato chow-chow
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
|Wood Grilled Salmon Salad
|$19.00
fresh chopped lettuces, roma tomatoes, gorgonzola, grilled asparagus, toasted pine nuts & our signature balsamic vinaigrette
|Salmon Oreganato
|$25.00
w/ capers, garlic, oregano, lemon juice, evoo & served w/ green beans almandine
|Atlantic Salmon
|$24.00
fresh Atlantic salmon, cut in-house, grilled or signature spice blackened w/ choice of side
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Salmon Roe
|$9.00
w. scallion scream cheese and seasoned cucumber on sesame
|Shuckman's Nova Salmon
|$11.00
w. Onion, caper & cream cheese - 11
Make it supreme w. sprouts, cuke, dill, pickled red onion - 13
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
|Verlasso Salmon
|$28.00
ramp potatoes, spring onions, asparagus, local radishes, dill, soubise
|Cured Salmon with Grains
|$15.00
house-cured salmon, Pam’s grain salad, roasted winter vegetables, greens, sorghum vinaigrette, dukkah, preserved lemon yogurt
Bear & The Butcher
815 Euclid Ave, Lexington
|Buffalo Trace Bourbon Glazed Salmon
|$22.00
Wild Caught Norwegian Salmon Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Wood Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.90
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, roasted corn, avocado, cilantro avocado dressing
|Salmon Oscar
|$29.90
blackened salmon, lump crab, whipped potatoes, grilled asparagus, sundried-tomato beurre blanc
Bella Cafe & Grille
890 E. Hight St., Lexington
|GRILLED SALMON SALAD
|$20.00
cafe greens, gorgonzola dolce, heirloom tomatoes, baguette croutons, balsamic dressing
|Salmon
|$8.50