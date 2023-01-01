Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve short ribs

Honeywood image

 

Honeywood

110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Sandwich$18.00
pulled short ribs, mostarda, mixed lettuces, granny smith apples
More about Honeywood
Restaurant banner

 

Distilled - 157 Jefferson Street

157 Jefferson Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Prime Short Rib$49.00
More about Distilled - 157 Jefferson Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Curly Fries

Taquitos

Pasta Salad

Green Beans

Chicken Wraps

Cheesy Bread

Shrimp Basket

Scallops

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (342 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (116 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston