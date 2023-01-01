Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Short Ribs
Lexington restaurants that serve short ribs
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
No reviews yet
Short Rib Sandwich
$18.00
pulled short ribs, mostarda, mixed lettuces, granny smith apples
More about Honeywood
Distilled - 157 Jefferson Street
157 Jefferson Street, Lexington
No reviews yet
Braised Prime Short Rib
$49.00
More about Distilled - 157 Jefferson Street
