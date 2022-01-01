Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve sliders

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

J. Render's Southern Table & Bar

3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Avg 4.3 (1060 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Slider$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
Kids Pork Slider$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
More about J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
Roosters image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sliders (Fried)$6.99
More about Roosters
Luna image

 

Luna

200 W Main St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pimento Cheese Sliders$13.00
Three sliders with homemade pimento cheese, bacon and bread & butter pickle on toasty Hawaiian rolls
More about Luna
Roosters image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

124 Marketplace Dr, Lexington

Avg 3.5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sliders (Fried)$6.99
More about Roosters
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Alaskan Cod Sliders (3)$14.90
West 6th Ipa batter, Hawaiian rolls, bistro fries, poblano tartar sauce, smoked ketchup
More about Palmers Fresh Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Taco Salad

Egg Rolls

Home Fries

Bread Pudding

Caesar Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Shrimp Wraps

Shrimp Tacos

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston