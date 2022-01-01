Sliders in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve sliders
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
J. Render's Southern Table & Bar
3191 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington
|Kids Chicken Slider
|$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
|Kids Pork Slider
|$8.00
Served with one side and small soda or tea. Extra charge for milk, juice or chocolate milk. For kids 12 and under, please.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
2640 Richmond Rd, Lexington
|Chicken Sliders (Fried)
|$6.99
Luna
200 W Main St, Lexington
|Pimento Cheese Sliders
|$13.00
Three sliders with homemade pimento cheese, bacon and bread & butter pickle on toasty Hawaiian rolls
