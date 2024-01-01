Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve snapper

Mi Pequeña Hacienda - Lansdowne

3501 Lansdowne Dr., Lexington

red snapper a la veracruzana$21.99
More about Mi Pequeña Hacienda - Lansdowne
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
Grilled Snapper a la Basque$25.00
Fresh grilled snapper over Basque inspired scalloped potatoes with roasted red peppers, Spanish onions, tomatoes and fresh herbs, topped with ajo asados (roasted garlic) brown butter
Fried Red Snapper Sandwich$15.00
fried red snapper as a sandwich(lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles on brioche with kettle chips served house made tartar
Fish of the Day: Red Snapper$18.00
Fresh Gulf Red Snapper as a platter or on one of our salads. May have a side of mojo sauce on the side upon request.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

