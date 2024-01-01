Snapper in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve snapper
Mi Pequeña Hacienda - Lansdowne
3501 Lansdowne Dr., Lexington
|red snapper a la veracruzana
|$21.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Grilled Snapper a la Basque
|$25.00
Fresh grilled snapper over Basque inspired scalloped potatoes with roasted red peppers, Spanish onions, tomatoes and fresh herbs, topped with ajo asados (roasted garlic) brown butter
|Fried Red Snapper Sandwich
|$15.00
fried red snapper as a sandwich(lettuce, tomato, red onions, and pickles on brioche with kettle chips served house made tartar
|Fish of the Day: Red Snapper
|$18.00
Fresh Gulf Red Snapper as a platter or on one of our salads. May have a side of mojo sauce on the side upon request.