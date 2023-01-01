Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sorbet in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve sorbet

Stella's Kentucky Deli image

 

Stella's Kentucky Deli

143 Jefferson St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mint Julep Sorbet$4.00
More about Stella's Kentucky Deli
County Club image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

County Club

555 Jefferson St, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1048 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mango Sorbet$7.00
w/ Chamoy and salted tamarind caramel
More about County Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Cheese Pizza

Pies

Chicken Soup

Chicken Parmesan

Tostadas

Chili Dogs

Pretzels

Banana Pudding

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (662 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston