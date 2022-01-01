Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak fajitas in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve steak fajitas

Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne - 3501 Lansdowne Dr.

3501 Lansdowne Dr., Lexington

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Steak Fajita Nachos$14.49
Quesadilla Fajita Steak$14.49
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
Steak Fajita Taco Salad$11.49
Steak with tomatoes, sauteed onions, and bell peppers with cheese sauce, covered with lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
More about Mi Pequena Hacienda Lansdowne - 3501 Lansdowne Dr.
Papi's Palomar - 3901 Harrodsburg Rd

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Steak Fajita$18.95
Shrimp, chicken and steak Fajita$20.95
Steak Fajita$17.95
More about Papi's Palomar - 3901 Harrodsburg Rd

