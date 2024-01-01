Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

Item pic

 

Mi Pequeña Hacienda - Lansdowne

3501 Lansdowne Dr., Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla Fajita Steak$14.99
Our grilled-to-perfection 8 inch tortilla stuffed with cheese and fajita chicken. Cooked with tomatoes, peppers and onions.
More about Mi Pequeña Hacienda - Lansdowne
Main pic

 

El Charro Authentic Mexican Cuisine - 4371 Old Harrodsburg Suite 180

4371 Old Harrodsburg, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
More about El Charro Authentic Mexican Cuisine - 4371 Old Harrodsburg Suite 180
Restaurant banner

 

El Charro- Hamburg - 3090 Helmsdale Place

3090 Helmsdale Place, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Steak Fajita Quesadilla$14.99
More about El Charro- Hamburg - 3090 Helmsdale Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Panna Cotta

Steak Tacos

Coconut Curry

Grilled Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Pizza

Steak Fajitas

Chimichangas

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (10 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston