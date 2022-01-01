Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 STREET TACOS$11.99
1 Street Taco$2.99
2 STREET TACOS$9.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
More about El Cid - Limestone
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4 street tacos a la carte$11.00
Street Tacos$13.95
Four double stacked, soft, corn torillas with your choice of TWO meats or all of one. Garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with charro bean soup.
2 street tacos a la carte$5.50
More about Papi's Palomar
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cabo Street Tacos$15.90
crispy cod, napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 STREET TACOS$9.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
3 STREET TACOS$11.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
More about El Cid - National Ave

