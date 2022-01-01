Street tacos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve street tacos
More about El Cid - Limestone
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|3 STREET TACOS
|$11.99
|1 Street Taco
|$2.99
|2 STREET TACOS
|$9.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
More about Papi's Palomar
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|4 street tacos a la carte
|$11.00
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Four double stacked, soft, corn torillas with your choice of TWO meats or all of one. Garnished with fresh onion and cilantro. Served with charro bean soup.
|2 street tacos a la carte
|$5.50
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Cabo Street Tacos
|$15.90
crispy cod, napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about El Cid - National Ave
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
