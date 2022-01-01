Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve taco salad

Limestone Blue image

 

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
More about Limestone Blue
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.00
Fajita Taco Salad$12.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$12.00
Taco Salad$9.25
Lunch Taco Salad$10.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad Lunch$8.00
Our salad with tortilla chips. Topped with your choice of avocado, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Garnished with sour cream and shredded cheese.
Taco Salad$10.00
Our garden salad served with tortillas chips, then topped with guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Upcharge for grilled meat.
More about Papi's Palomar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Fresh Fruit Cup

Carrot Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Caprese Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fritters

Stuffed Mushrooms

Spaghetti

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston