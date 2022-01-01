Taco salad in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve taco salad
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.00
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.00
|Taco Salad
|$9.25
|Lunch Taco Salad
|$10.00
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Taco Salad Lunch
|$8.00
Our salad with tortilla chips. Topped with your choice of avocado, shredded chicken, or ground beef. Garnished with sour cream and shredded cheese.
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
Our garden salad served with tortillas chips, then topped with guacamole and sour cream. Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken. Upcharge for grilled meat.