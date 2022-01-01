Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

El Cid - Limestone

304 South Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
3 STREET TACOS$11.99
3 FAJITA TACOS$12.99
2 FAJITA TACOS$10.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
More about El Cid - Limestone
BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled soft or hard taco$5.00
Hard shell of soft flour tortilla choice of grilled chicekn or steak topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato, and avocado
Tacos$12.00
Order of 3 mexican street style with your choice of meat garnished with cilantro, red marinated onions and avocado sauce
Tacos Dorados de barbacoa con queso$16.00
More about Mama Tequila
Limestone Blue image

 

Limestone Blue

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.00
More about Limestone Blue
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos De Alambre$13.25
Solo Taco Asado$3.99
Soft Taco$2.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
Item pic

 

Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co

561 South Broadway, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Single Taco$3.00
Tacos$10.00
Tacos
More about Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos de Carne Asada$12.99
Fajita Taco Salad$12.00
Beef Taco
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Pearl's image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS

Pearl's

133 N. Limestone, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Taco$6.00
Scrambled KY egg, crispy pepperjack, calabrian hot sauce, and scallion on corn tortilla
More about Pearl's
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Tacos$14.00
Crispy fried avocados with smoked jalapeño aioli and pico de Gallo. 3 tacos with rice and beans
Steak Tacos$18.00
Grilled hanger steak with creamy poblanos and pico de Gallo. 3 tacos with rice and beans
Adobo Chicken Tacos$14.00
Red chili roasted chicken with pico de gallo. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.
More about Corto Lima
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Smithtown Seafood - West 6th

501 w 6th st, lexington

Avg 4.5 (711 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Shrimp Taco Trio$14.99
seared shrimp in local corn tortillas with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
Whole Tilapia & Tacos$20.00
FoodChain Tilapia fried whole & served with Ramirez tortillas, avocado mash, Spanish rice, pico de Gallo, salsa verde, cilantro yogurt & limes!
Build your own tacos and support our friends at FoodChain!
Seared Shrimp Taco$4.99
Two seared shrimp in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro. One taco.
More about Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
1 Taco a la carte$2.00
2 Hard Tacos DInner$10.50
Served with rice and beans
2 Tacos al carbon a la carte$5.50
More about Papi's Palomar
Graze image

 

Graze

111 Woodland Avenue, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
FAM Fish Tacos$50.00
More about Graze
Banner pic

 

Palmers Fresh Grill

161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cabo Street Tacos$15.90
crispy cod, napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
More about Palmers Fresh Grill
El Cid - National Ave image

 

El Cid - National Ave

701 National Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 STREET TACOS$9.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
3 FAJITA TACOS$12.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
BARBACOA QUESA-TACO$14.25
3 MOUTHWATERING BARBACOA QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMATILLO SALSA. (CORN TORTILLA)
More about El Cid - National Ave
The Cellar Bar & Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Cellar Bar & Grille

3256 Lansdowne Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$10.00
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Blackened Mahi Tacos$14.00
More about The Cellar Bar & Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Bruschetta

Home Fries

Nachos

Corn Dogs

Barbacoas

Cheese Pizza

Penne

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston