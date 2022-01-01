Tacos in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve tacos
El Cid - Limestone
304 South Limestone, Lexington
|3 STREET TACOS
|$11.99
|3 FAJITA TACOS
|$12.99
|2 FAJITA TACOS
|$10.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Grilled soft or hard taco
|$5.00
Hard shell of soft flour tortilla choice of grilled chicekn or steak topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, tomato, and avocado
|Tacos
|$12.00
Order of 3 mexican street style with your choice of meat garnished with cilantro, red marinated onions and avocado sauce
|Tacos Dorados de barbacoa con queso
|$16.00
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Tacos De Alambre
|$13.25
|Solo Taco Asado
|$3.99
|Soft Taco
|$2.00
Burnaco's featuring Maiden City Brewing Co
561 South Broadway, Lexington
|Single Taco
|$3.00
|Tacos
|$10.00
Tacos
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$12.99
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$12.00
|Beef Taco
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUBS
Pearl's
133 N. Limestone, Lexington
|Breakfast Taco
|$6.00
Scrambled KY egg, crispy pepperjack, calabrian hot sauce, and scallion on corn tortilla
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Avocado Tacos
|$14.00
Crispy fried avocados with smoked jalapeño aioli and pico de Gallo. 3 tacos with rice and beans
|Steak Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled hanger steak with creamy poblanos and pico de Gallo. 3 tacos with rice and beans
|Adobo Chicken Tacos
|$14.00
Red chili roasted chicken with pico de gallo. 3 tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with rice and beans.
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Smithtown Seafood - West 6th
501 w 6th st, lexington
|Seared Shrimp Taco Trio
|$14.99
seared shrimp in local corn tortillas with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro
|Whole Tilapia & Tacos
|$20.00
FoodChain Tilapia fried whole & served with Ramirez tortillas, avocado mash, Spanish rice, pico de Gallo, salsa verde, cilantro yogurt & limes!
Build your own tacos and support our friends at FoodChain!
|Seared Shrimp Taco
|$4.99
Two seared shrimp in a local corn tortilla with red cabbage Mexi slaw, avocado mash, chili lime yogurt & cilantro. One taco.
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|1 Taco a la carte
|$2.00
|2 Hard Tacos DInner
|$10.50
Served with rice and beans
|2 Tacos al carbon a la carte
|$5.50
Palmers Fresh Grill
161 Lexington Green Cir C-8, Lexington
|Cabo Street Tacos
|$15.90
crispy cod, napa cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo
El Cid - National Ave
701 National Avenue, Lexington
|2 STREET TACOS
|$9.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT & GARNISHED WITH
CILANTRO AND ONIONS.
SERVED WITH A SIDE OF
BLACK BEANS, PICO DE GALLO
& TOMATILLO HOT SAUCE.
(CORN TORTILLA)
|3 FAJITA TACOS
|$12.99
COMES WITH YOUR CHOICE OF
MEAT, COOKED WITH ONIONS
AND BELL PEPPERS. GAR- NISHED WITH LETTUCE, PICO
DE GALLO, CHEESE & SOUR
CREAM. (CORN TORTILLA)
|BARBACOA QUESA-TACO
|$14.25
3 MOUTHWATERING BARBACOA QUESA-TACOS SERVED WITH A SIDE OF DIPPING SAUCE AND TOMATILLO SALSA. (CORN TORTILLA)