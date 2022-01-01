Tamales in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve tamales
Mama Tequila
367 W Short St, Lexington
|Tamales
|$4.50
Cooked corn dough filled with either chicken and delicious green sauce or pork and red savory sauce
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
1916 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Tamales de Pollo
|$11.50
|Tamale
|$4.00
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington
|Tamales de Pollo
|$11.50
|Tamale
|$4.00
Corto Lima
101 West Short Street, Lexington
|Tamales
|$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
Papi's Palomar
3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington
|Tamal a la carte
|$3.00
|2 Tamales Dinner
|$10.50
2 tamales, choose from chicken, pork, or cheese. Served with black beans and rice.
|2 Tamales Lunch
|$9.95
Your choice of chicken, pork, or queso fresco and poblanos. Served with black beans and rice.