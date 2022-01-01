Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve tamales

BG pic

 

Mama Tequila

367 W Short St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales$4.50
Cooked corn dough filled with either chicken and delicious green sauce or pork and red savory sauce
More about Mama Tequila
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

1916 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (43 reviews)
Takeout
Tamales de Pollo$11.50
Tamale$4.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina image

 

El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

125 Towne Center Dr #115, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamales de Pollo$11.50
Tamale$4.00
More about El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
Corto Lima image

 

Corto Lima

101 West Short Street, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (161 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tamales$10.00
fresh ground masa stuffed with roasted pork, served with salsa verde (GF)
More about Corto Lima
Papi's Palomar image

 

Papi's Palomar

3901 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tamal a la carte$3.00
2 Tamales Dinner$10.50
2 tamales, choose from chicken, pork, or cheese. Served with black beans and rice.
2 Tamales Lunch$9.95
Your choice of chicken, pork, or queso fresco and poblanos. Served with black beans and rice.
More about Papi's Palomar

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Fish Sandwiches

Panna Cotta

Mac And Cheese

Walnut Salad

Cajun Chicken Sandwiches

Pancakes

Shepherds Pies

Fresh Fruit Cup

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (534 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (181 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston