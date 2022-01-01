Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tarts in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Tarts
Lexington restaurants that serve tarts
SMOKED SALMON
Bella Notte
3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington
Avg 4.7
(6931 reviews)
Fresh Fruit Tart
$10.00
vanilla bean custard, assorted berries, apricot glaze, strawberry puree & strawberry gelato
More about Bella Notte
Favor
574 N. Limestone, Lexington
No reviews yet
Mango Tart
$7.00
mango, kiwi, cream filling, whipped cream
More about Favor
