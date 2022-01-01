Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve tarts

SMOKED SALMON

Bella Notte

3715 Nicholasville RD, Lexington

Avg 4.7 (6931 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fresh Fruit Tart$10.00
vanilla bean custard, assorted berries, apricot glaze, strawberry puree & strawberry gelato
More about Bella Notte
Favor

574 N. Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mango Tart$7.00
mango, kiwi, cream filling, whipped cream
More about Favor

