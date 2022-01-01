Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tomato salad in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Tomato Salad
Lexington restaurants that serve tomato salad
Trindy's Cafe
300 West Vine Street STE 200, Lexington
No reviews yet
Chicken or tuna salad stuffed tomato served with fruit
$11.95
More about Trindy's Cafe
Honeywood
110 Summit at Fritz Farm #140, Lexington
No reviews yet
Tomato Salad
$12.00
fromage blanc, pickled peaches, shaved fennel
More about Honeywood
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Sliders
Garlic Knots
Baked Mac And Cheese
Shrimp Fajitas
Fried Rice
French Toast
Walnut Salad
Reuben
More near Lexington to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Midway
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Winchester
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Nicholasville
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Shelbyville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
No reviews yet
Georgetown
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Versailles
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Frankfort
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Danville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Bardstown
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Somerset
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(268 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(278 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(103 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(577 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(195 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston