Waffles in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve waffles

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee image

 

Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee

800 North Limestone, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jammie Waffle$8.50
Belgian waffle smothered in house made jam topped with 2 fried eggs and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
Vegan and Gluten Free Waffle$9.00
A gluten free and vegan Belgian waffle with vegan butter and real maple syrup. All available additions are vegan except caramel syrup.
Waffle$5.50
A golden malted waffle. Comes with butter and real maple syrup!
More about Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (901 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Chicken & Waffle$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Belgian Waffle image

SANDWICHES

Wild Eggs

1925 Justice Drive, Lexington

Avg 4.5 (2784 reviews)
Takeout
Belgian Waffle$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
Chicken & Waffle$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
More about Wild Eggs
Boonedogs image

 

Boonedogs

5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Waffle Fries$3.00
Chili Cheese Waffle Fries$6.00
More about Boonedogs
Chicken and Waffles image

 

Goodwood 103

200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken and Waffles$16.00
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar
More about Goodwood 103
Item pic

 

Josie’s

821 Chevy Chase Pl, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle$9.50
Crispy and light
More about Josie's

