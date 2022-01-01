Waffles in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve waffles
Broomwagon Bikes + Coffee
800 North Limestone, Lexington
|Jammie Waffle
|$8.50
Belgian waffle smothered in house made jam topped with 2 fried eggs and sprinkled with powdered sugar.
|Vegan and Gluten Free Waffle
|$9.00
A gluten free and vegan Belgian waffle with vegan butter and real maple syrup. All available additions are vegan except caramel syrup.
|Waffle
|$5.50
A golden malted waffle. Comes with butter and real maple syrup!
Wild Eggs
3735 Palomar Centre Drive, Lexington
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Wild Eggs
1925 Justice Drive, Lexington
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.99
Whipped butter,
powdered sugar and
maple syrup
|Chicken & Waffle
|$14.49
Chicken and Waffle
Seasoned chicken-infused waffle, Nashville
hot chicken breast, chopped bacon, and
house-made buttermilk maple syrup
Boonedogs
5902 Old Richmond Road, lexington
|Waffle Fries
|$3.00
|Chili Cheese Waffle Fries
|$6.00
Goodwood 103
200 Lexington Green Circle, Lexington
|Chicken and Waffles
|$16.00
crispy chicken, fluffy waffle, sweet chipotle honey syrup, honey butter, powdered sugar