Lexington restaurants you'll love
Lexington's top cuisines
Must-try Lexington restaurants
More about Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Popular items
|Margarita
|$11.00
Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Cotija Cheese / Olive Oil / Basil
|Buffalo Wings
|$14.95
Sous Vide Wings / Buffalo Spice Seasoned / Buffalo Drizzle / Blue Cheese Dressing / Parsley
|L.A. Short Rib
|$14.95
Marinated Short Rib / Mozzarella and Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Peppadew Peppers / Garlic Chili Aioli / Cotija Cheese / Pineapple Gochujang Sauce / Parsley
More about Il Casale Lexington
Il Casale Lexington
1727 Mass. Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|Artichoke Fritto
|$12.00
fried artichokes neapolitan style, lemon thyme aioli
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$28.00
A traditional... 9 hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, a little sundried tomato paste, sage, and a handful of secrets
|Cavolini
|$15.00
crispy fried brussels sprouts, truffle tapenade, aged balsamic, grana padano
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
ICE CREAM
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
1752 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington
|Popular items
|1/2 Donut Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.00
1/2 glazed donut from Gail Anns in Arlington. One scoop of ice cream
|Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwich
|$6.00
Our own homemade Snickerdoodle cookie, with vanilla ice cream.
|Micro
|$4.25
1 scoop
More about Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, lexington
|Popular items
|Cheddar Mac and Cheese
|$12.95
Cheddar Blend / Toasted Cornbread Crumble
|Umami Bomb Burger
|$17.95
Umami Infused Burger / Roasted Cremini Mushroom / Fontina Cheese / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Fried Onions / Brioche Bun
***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
|Parmesan Crusted Chicken Risotto
|$25.95
Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Charred Leeks / Garlic Parmesan Crusted Sous Vide Chicken Breast / Shaved Parmesan
Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)
More about Upper Crust
Upper Crust
41 Waltham Street, Lexington
|Popular items
|Large Garden Veggie
|$21.49
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
|Small Margherita
|$12.99
Cheese Pizza
|Calzone (12")
|$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
420 Bedford St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Chicken Broccoli & Ziti
|$12.95
Fresh Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo Sauce
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)
|$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
|Fruit Cup
|$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
More about Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Popular items
|The Big Greek (GF)
|$12.95
Tangy - Light - Savory
Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano
|Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl (GF / V)
|$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Pickled Red Onion / Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit / Black Bean Salsa / Fresh Avocado / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Cilantro Vegan Aioli
|Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF / V)
|$11.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
More about Arka Indian Cuisine
Arka Indian Cuisine
135 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington
|Popular items
|Raitha
|$1.99
|Plain Naan
|$2.99
|Veg Samosa(2 pcs)
|$7.99
More about Rita’s Catering
Rita’s Catering
191 Spring St, Lexington
|Popular items
|Garden Salad (VG,GF)
|$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Whoopie Pie
|$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
|Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)
|$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
More about Love at First Bite Thai- Lexington
Love at First Bite Thai- Lexington
1710 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington