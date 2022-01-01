Lexington restaurants you'll love

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Lexington

Lexington's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Scroll right

Must-try Lexington restaurants

Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

 

Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Margarita$11.00
Mozzarella and Provolone / Fresh Mozzarella / Tomato Sauce / Cotija Cheese / Olive Oil / Basil
Buffalo Wings$14.95
Sous Vide Wings / Buffalo Spice Seasoned / Buffalo Drizzle / Blue Cheese Dressing / Parsley
L.A. Short Rib$14.95
Marinated Short Rib / Mozzarella and Provolone / Pickled Red Onions / Peppadew Peppers / Garlic Chili Aioli / Cotija Cheese / Pineapple Gochujang Sauce / Parsley
More about Project X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Il Casale Lexington image

 

Il Casale Lexington

1727 Mass. Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Artichoke Fritto$12.00
fried artichokes neapolitan style, lemon thyme aioli
Tagliatelle Bolognese$28.00
A traditional... 9 hour ragu of beef, pork, veal, chicken, mirepoix, vino sangiovese, a little sundried tomato paste, sage, and a handful of secrets
Cavolini$15.00
crispy fried brussels sprouts, truffle tapenade, aged balsamic, grana padano
More about Il Casale Lexington
Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt image

ICE CREAM

Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt

1752 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington

Avg 4.6 (472 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Donut Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
1/2 glazed donut from Gail Anns in Arlington. One scoop of ice cream
Snickerdoodle Ice Cream Sandwich$6.00
Our own homemade Snickerdoodle cookie, with vanilla ice cream.
Micro$4.25
1 scoop
More about Rancatore's Ice Cream & Yogurt
Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

 

Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cheddar Mac and Cheese$12.95
Cheddar Blend / Toasted Cornbread Crumble
Umami Bomb Burger$17.95
Umami Infused Burger / Roasted Cremini Mushroom / Fontina Cheese / Bibb Lettuce / Tomato / Fried Onions / Brioche Bun
***All burgers are cooked Sous Vide style for a minimum of 2 hours to 132 degrees ensuring that they are safe to eat according to FDA guidelines. Due to the Sous Vide technique the interior will look vibrantly pink. If you have further questions, please speak to one of our managers before ordering.***
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Risotto$25.95
Sous Vide Mushroom Risotto / Charred Leeks / Garlic Parmesan Crusted Sous Vide Chicken Breast / Shaved Parmesan
Contains Alliums (Can not be removed), Dairy (Can not be removed)
More about Sousviderie - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Upper Crust image

 

Upper Crust

41 Waltham Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Garden Veggie$21.49
A combination of fresh mushroom, onion, bell pepper, broccoli & fresh garlic
Small Margherita$12.99
Cheese Pizza
Calzone (12")$11.50
A Combination of Mozzarella, Ricotta & Imported Asiago, Rolled in our Famous Pizza dough and baked to perfection
More about Upper Crust
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

420 Bedford St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Broccoli & Ziti$12.95
Fresh Chicken Breast, Broccoli and Penne Pasta Tossed in Alfredo Sauce
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
Fruit Cup$4.50
Raspberry, Blackberry, Melon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Pineapple.
More about Rita’s Catering
Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington image

 

Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Big Greek (GF)$12.95
Tangy - Light - Savory
Spring Mix / Romaine / Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing / Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley / English Cucumber / Red Onion / Crumbled Feta / Micro Greens / Sweety Drop Peppers / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Garnished With Wild Italian Oregano
Jumpin Jack Flash Burrito Bowl (GF / V)$13.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Crisp Romaine / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum / Pickled Red Onion / Achiote Seasoned Jackfruit / Black Bean Salsa / Fresh Avocado / Hemp Hearts / Micro Greens / Finished With Bio-Dynamic Cilantro Vegan Aioli
Avocado Falafel Bowl (GF / V)$11.95
Kale and Red Cabbage / Spring Mix / Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum / Chickpea Slaw (Chickpea / Edamame / Carrot / Cranberry) / Fresh Falafel Flashed Fried In Avocado Oil / Finished With Our House Made Bio-Dynamic Garlic Turmeric Miso Sauce and Apple Cider Vinaigrette (Infused with Dragon Fruit / Sriracha Drizzle)
More about Vessel - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Arka Indian Cuisine image

 

Arka Indian Cuisine

135 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Raitha$1.99
Plain Naan$2.99
Veg Samosa(2 pcs)$7.99
More about Arka Indian Cuisine
Rita’s Catering image

 

Rita’s Catering

191 Spring St, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garden Salad (VG,GF)$9.95
(VG,GF) Olivia's Organic Greens, Native Tomatoes, Summer Cucumbers, Julienne Carrots, Black Olives & Red Radish
Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Whoopie Pie$3.50
Homemade Chocolate Cakes, Filled with Decadent Cream, Dipped in Chocolate
Grilled Vegetable Wrap w/ Hummus (VG)$8.50
(VG) Portobello Mushrooms, Zucchini, Bell Peppers and Caramelized Onion w/ Hummus, Lettuce, & Tomato in a Spinach Wrap.
More about Rita’s Catering
Restaurant banner

 

Love at First Bite Thai- Lexington

1710 Massachusetts Avenue, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Love at First Bite Thai- Lexington

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Garden Salad

Lasagna

Beef Salad

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Asian Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston