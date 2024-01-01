Chai lattes in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chai lattes
More about BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe - BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe
BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe - BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe
317 Woburn Street, Lexington
|Iced Chai Latte
|$0.00
More about Revival Cafe - Lexington - 1729 Massachusetts Ave
Revival Cafe - Lexington - 1729 Massachusetts Ave
1729 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington
|Chai Latte (12oz)
|$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with steamed milk
|Iced Chai Latte (16oz)
|$3.75
slightly sweetened spicy chai bursting w/ clove, cardamom, nutmeg + more, served with milk over ice