Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve cheesecake

Main pic

 

Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave

1666 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Cheesecake$10.00
Perfect for celebratory occasions
More about Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sous Vide Cheesecake$10.20
Our House Recipe Rich and Creamy Cheesecake Sous Vide To Perfection in The Jar, Topped w/ Graham Crackers and Your Choice of Fruit Compote. The Mason Jar Is Yours to Keep!
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Chicken Salad

Curry

Salmon

Pretzels

Calamari

Chicken Wraps

Steamed Rice

Buffalo Wings

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (292 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (390 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (597 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston