Chicken curry in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken curry

Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave

1666 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Curry$21.00
Traditional Chicken Curry (no dairy)
Coconut Curried Chicken$17.00
Traditional flaky bread, coconut curried potatoes and chicken served with mini Malabar Paratha bread
More about Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington

1050 Waltham St., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Curry Chicken Salad$12.95
Romaine, Kale, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea Slaw, Sous Vide Chicken, Curry Miso Dressing, Sriracha, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.
More about Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington

