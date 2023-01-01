Chicken curry in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
1666 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington
|Chicken Curry
|$21.00
Traditional Chicken Curry (no dairy)
|Coconut Curried Chicken
|$17.00
Traditional flaky bread, coconut curried potatoes and chicken served with mini Malabar Paratha bread
More about Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
1050 Waltham St., Lexington
|Thai Curry Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Romaine, Kale, Red Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Onion, Chickpea Slaw, Sous Vide Chicken, Curry Miso Dressing, Sriracha, Hemp Seeds, Micro Greens.