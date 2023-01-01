Chicken wraps in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
Clay Oven Lexington - 1666 Massachusetts Ave
1666 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps (NEW!)
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Tikka, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes over lettuce leaves, served with sliced carrots, rice puffs, and our three delicious
sauces – tamarind, mint and sweet red chili
More about Wagon Wheel
Wagon Wheel
927 Waltham St., Lexington
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan Cheese, Garlic Croutons & Caesar Dressing.
|Diablo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Breaded Chicken Cutlet smothered in Buffalo Sauce, Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato with Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.
|Greek Salad Wrap w/ Chicken
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.