Chipotle chicken in Lexington

Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)
|$14.20
2 White Corn Tortillas, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale and Red Cabbage, Black Bean Salsa, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, House Made Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha Drizzle, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
|Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$16.20
Kale and Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum Black Bean Salsa, Plantain Crisps, Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha.