Chipotle chicken in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Tacos (2)$14.20
2 White Corn Tortillas, Probiotic Rich Black Garlic, Kale and Red Cabbage, Black Bean Salsa, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Organic Sorghum, House Made Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha Drizzle, Hemp Hearts, Micro Cilantro.
Rte. 66 Chipotle Chicken Bowl (GF)$16.20
Kale and Red Cabbage, Crisp Romaine, Super Grain Blend of Turmeric and Ashwagandha Infused Sorghum Black Bean Salsa, Plantain Crisps, Roasted Cinnamon Chipotle Sweet Potato, Sous Vide Chipotle Chicken, Hemp Hearts, Microgreens, Biodynamic Vegan Cilantro Aioli, Sriracha.
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - The Outpost at Revolution Labs

1050 Waltham St., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Bomb$13.95
Sub Roll, Chipotle Aioli, Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Taco Chicken, Chipotle Cinnamon Dust.
More about Craft Food Halls - The Outpost at Revolution Labs

