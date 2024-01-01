Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Lexington

Lexington restaurants that serve croissants

BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe - BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe

317 Woburn Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Croissant$4.00
hand crafted every day
Croissant au chocolat$4.85
Cinnamon Brown Sugar Croissant Bites$5.50
These bite-sized treasures boast a perfect blend of crunchy goodness and the sweet warmth of cinnamon and brown sugar. A tempting snack that brings together flaky layers and an irresistible texture. Each golden, flaky bite is generously dusted with a perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar, creating a symphony of sweet and warm flavors.
Revival Cafe - Lexington - 1729 Massachusetts Ave

1729 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Plain Croissant$4.00
what's better than a classic, all butter, flakey croissant?
