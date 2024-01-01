Croissants in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve croissants
More about BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe - BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe
BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe - BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe
317 Woburn Street, Lexington
|Croissant
|$4.00
hand crafted every day
|Croissant au chocolat
|$4.85
|Cinnamon Brown Sugar Croissant Bites
|$5.50
These bite-sized treasures boast a perfect blend of crunchy goodness and the sweet warmth of cinnamon and brown sugar. A tempting snack that brings together flaky layers and an irresistible texture. Each golden, flaky bite is generously dusted with a perfect blend of cinnamon and brown sugar, creating a symphony of sweet and warm flavors.