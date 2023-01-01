Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve greek salad

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington

1050 Waltham St., Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Little Greek Salad (Grab & Go)$3.95
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Our Tangy & Sweet Greek Salad w/ Spring Mix, Romaine, Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Micro Greens, Sweety Drop Peppers & Wild Italian Oregano
More about Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
Consumer pic

 

Wagon Wheel

927 Waltham St., Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.49
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.
Side Greek Salad$5.99
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.
Greek Salad Wrap$7.99
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.
More about Wagon Wheel

