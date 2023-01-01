Greek salad in Lexington
Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington
1050 Waltham St., Lexington
|Little Greek Salad (Grab & Go)
|$3.95
*PICK UP FROM GRAB & GO COOLER* Our Tangy & Sweet Greek Salad w/ Spring Mix, Romaine, Bio-Dynamic Greek Feta Dressing, Heirloom Grape Tomato Medley, English Cucumber, Red Onion, Crumbled Feta, Micro Greens, Sweety Drop Peppers & Wild Italian Oregano
Wagon Wheel
927 Waltham St., Lexington
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.
|Side Greek Salad
|$5.99
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing.
|Greek Salad Wrap
|$7.99
Romain Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Onions with Greek Dressing on your Choice of Wrap.