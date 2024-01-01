Muffins in Lexington
BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe - BIY Foods Bakery + Cafe
317 Woburn Street, Lexington
|Blueberry Muffin
|$4.25
Revival Cafe - Lexington - 1729 Massachusetts Ave
1729 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington
|Zucchini Cardamom Muffin (n, vegan)
|$4.25
if you know, you know. ask any revival staff + they will tell you this is their favorite breakfast pastry - moist + flavorful, the perfect amount of sweet, + vegan to boot!
|Revival Muffin
|$1.95
our housemade version of an english muffin - super buttery w/ a soft interior + crispy, golden exterior - great for the kids!
|Morning Glory Muffin (coconut)
|$3.50
Studded with apples, carrots, coconut, raisins, + sunflower seeds. these soft cinnamon spiced muffins are sure to be your next favorite morning treat!