Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Plantain Nachos$12.20
Crispy Plantains, Valentina Crema, Black Bean Salsa, Cotija & Cilantro w/ Choice of Meat.
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington

1050 Waltham St., Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nacho Salad$12.95
Romaine, Sous Vide Chicken, Corn Salsa, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cotija, Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Aioli, Southwest Dust, Hemp Seeds.
More about Craft Food Halls - 1050 Waltham Street - The Outpost at Revolution Labs - Lexington

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Cookies

Chicken Salad

Cheesecake

Salmon

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Curry

Eggplant Parm

Cake

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Waltham

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Woburn

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (649 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (68 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 3.9 (12 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (635 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (356 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston