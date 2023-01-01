Pretzels in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Craft Food Halls - zProject X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Craft Food Halls - zProject X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Honey Mustard Pretzel Bite
|$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in honey mustard IPA seasoning, finished in the oven and served with Carolina BBQ sauce.
|Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite
|$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.
|Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks
|$11.50
6 Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel sticks baked with garlic butter and topped with sea salt. Your choice of 2 sauces.
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington
3 Maguire Road, Lexington
|Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites
|$12.20
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Honey Mustard IPA Seasoning w/ Carolina BBQ Sauce.
|Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites
|$12.20
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites Tossed In Cinnamon Sugar w/ Maple Glaze Dipping Sauce.
|Nashville Hot Pretzel Bites
|$12.20
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Nashville Hot Seasoning w/ Ranch Dressing.