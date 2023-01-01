Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - zProject X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Pretzel Bite$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in honey mustard IPA seasoning, finished in the oven and served with Carolina BBQ sauce.
Nashville Hot Pretzel Bite$11.95
Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel bites tossed in Nashville hot seasoning, finished in the oven and served with ranch dressing.
Beer Hall Pretzel Sticks$11.50
6 Eastern Standard Provisions pretzel sticks baked with garlic butter and topped with sea salt. Your choice of 2 sauces.
More about Craft Food Halls - zProject X Pizza - Revolution Hall - Lexington
Item pic

 

Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

3 Maguire Road, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Mustard Pretzel Bites$12.20
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Honey Mustard IPA Seasoning w/ Carolina BBQ Sauce.
Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Bites$12.20
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites Tossed In Cinnamon Sugar w/ Maple Glaze Dipping Sauce.
Nashville Hot Pretzel Bites$12.20
Eastern Standard Provisions Bavarian Pretzel Bites, Nashville Hot Seasoning w/ Ranch Dressing.
More about Craft Food Halls - Revolution Hall - Lexington

