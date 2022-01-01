Lexington restaurants you'll love

Lexington restaurants
Toast
  • Lexington

Lexington's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Lexington restaurants

Coach's - Lexington image

 

Coach's - Lexington

51 PLAZA PARKWAY, LEXINGTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Pickles$7.49
SHRIMP & GRITS$11.99
Build Your Own Burger$10.49
More about Coach's - Lexington
Don Juan's image

 

Don Juan's

43 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side of Lettuce$1.49
Cheese Dip
Peluza
More about Don Juan's
Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood image

 

Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood

17 N Main Street, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shrimp Entree$10.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Steak & Shrimp$16.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
Shrimp & Chicken$14.99
Served with your choice of style, two vegetables, starch, and a soup or a salad
More about Shoto Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood
Restaurant banner

 

Mi Casa Lexington

278 N Talbert Blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AC Shrimp$13.25
Grilled shrimp atop a bed of rice, covered in cheese dip. Tortillas available upon request.
Peluza Chicken$10.99
Grilled chicken with grilled bell pepper, onion, and tomato atop a bed of rice, and covered in cheese dip. Tortillas available upon request.
Coke$2.49
More about Mi Casa Lexington

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lexington

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

