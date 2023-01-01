Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fajitas in Lexington

Go
Lexington restaurants
Toast

Lexington restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Don Juan's image

 

Don Juan's - Lexington

43 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajitas$0.00
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Grilled Chicken Fajitas$0.00
More about Don Juan's - Lexington
Consumer pic

 

Mi Casa in Lexington

278 N Talbert Blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Steak Fajitas$14.50
More about Mi Casa in Lexington

Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington

Grilled Chicken Salad

Fried Pickles

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Steak Stromboli

Steak Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Chef Salad

Map

More near Lexington to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Kannapolis

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mocksville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greensboro

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston