Enchiladas in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve enchiladas

Don Juan's image

 

Don Juan's - Lexington

43 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
5 Kids Enchilada$5.99
Enchiladas Suizas$9.29
Enchilada$3.59
More about Don Juan's - Lexington
Item pic

 

Mi Casa in Lexington

278 N Talbert Blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchiladas Trio$11.25
Your choice of (3) enchiladas (ground beef, shredded chicken, beans, or cheese). Topped with choice of red enchilada sauce or salsa verde. Served with your choice of rice/& or beans or guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras$12.25
Customer favorite: This sampler platter comes with one of each enchilada: ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, refried beans, & braised beef tips.
More about Mi Casa in Lexington

