Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Garden Salad
Lexington restaurants that serve garden salad
Times Square Pizza
828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292, Lexington
No reviews yet
TSQ GARDEN SALAD
$7.99
TOMATO, CUCUMBER, RED ONION, BANANA PEPPER, MOZZARELLA
More about Times Square Pizza
Coach's - Lexington
51 PLAZA PARKWAY, LEXINGTON
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$4.99
More about Coach's - Lexington
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Caesar Salad
Chili
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken Fried Steaks
Quesadillas
More near Lexington to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(55 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(350 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(261 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1633 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(154 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(523 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(840 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(699 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston