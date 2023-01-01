Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Grilled chicken sandwiches in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Lexington restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Don Juan's - Lexington
43 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.99
More about Don Juan's - Lexington
Elizabeth's Pizza
817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$9.15
Grilled pieces of chicken breast, lettuce, tomato & onions.
More about Elizabeth's Pizza
