Spaghetti in Lexington
Lexington restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Times Square Pizza - 828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292
828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292, Lexington
|KIDS SPAGHETTI
|$6.50
|ANY SPAGHETTI + DRINK
|$8.99
|SPAGHETTI
|$9.50
More about Elizabeth's Pizza
817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd, Lexington
|Spaghetti
|$9.50
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
|Baked Spaghetti
|$9.95
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.25
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread.