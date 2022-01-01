Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Lexington

Lexington restaurants
Lexington restaurants that serve spaghetti

Times Square Pizza - 828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292

828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KIDS SPAGHETTI$6.50
ANY SPAGHETTI + DRINK$8.99
SPAGHETTI$9.50
More about Times Square Pizza - 828 Winston Rd, Lexington, NC 27292
Consumer pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza

817 Martin Luther King Jr blvd, Lexington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$9.50
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Baked Spaghetti$9.95
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce with cheese. Comes with garlic bread and a side salad.
Kids Spaghetti$6.25
Served with either tomato sauce or meat sauce. Comes with garlic bread.
More about Elizabeth's Pizza

