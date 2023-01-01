Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Lexington
/
Lexington
/
Tacos
Lexington restaurants that serve tacos
Don Juan's - Lexington
43 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Grilled Steak Soft Taco
$3.59
4 Kids Taco
$5.99
3 Grilled Steak Soft Tacos
$8.59
More about Don Juan's - Lexington
Mi Casa in Lexington
278 N Talbert Blvd, Lexington
No reviews yet
Soft Taco
$3.50
More about Mi Casa in Lexington
Browse other tasty dishes in Lexington
Chicken Caesar Salad
Spaghetti
Garlic Bread
Chicken Fried Steaks
Lasagna
Tiramisu
Chef Salad
Caesar Salad
More near Lexington to explore
Winston Salem
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kannapolis
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
High Point
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Kernersville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mocksville
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Asheboro
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Greensboro
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Mount Airy
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(433 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2015 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(165 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(968 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(854 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston