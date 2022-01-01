Go
Lexington Pizza Parlour

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA

1590 Lexington Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1314 reviews)

Popular Items

Bottled Water (16oz)$1.50
Arugula Salad$12.00
Shavings of parmigiano, tomato, lemon and olive oil emulsion.
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$13.00
NEW YORK STYLE$13.00
The classic thin-crust New York style pizza
Alla Vodka Pizza$15.00
Homemade vodka sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil.
Chicken Parmigiana Platter$18.00
Served over linguine pomodoro.
Square Slice$5.00
Choice of 4-cheese, meat lovers, chicken parm or vegetarian.
Penne Vodka$16.00
Fresh Italian tomato & light cream sauce.
Pepperoni Slice$3.50
Margherita D.O.C.$13.00
Italian tomato, basil and fresh mozzarella.
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

1590 Lexington Ave

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
