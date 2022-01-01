Lexington Pizza Parlour

La Fonda Restaurant and Tapas Bar

George and Gina's became La Fonda Boricua in 1996 when Jorge Ayala purchased the quiet lunch spot and turned it into a vibrant local favorite.

Working closely with his kitchen crew, Jorge preserved many of the restaurant's traditional dishes and added a few of his own. Then half its current size, La Fonda Boricua would become a favorite among local residents and citywide Latinos who yearned for a place where their food and culture could proudly take center stage.

Under Jorge's stewardship, La Fonda grew in notoriety, welcoming visitors from all over the globe in search of great home-style Puerto Rican cooking and Boricua hospitality. La Fonda has been featured on the Food Network's "Throwdown with Bobby Flay" and the Travel Channel's "Man versus Food," and has welcomed countless celebrities who never miss the opportunity to get La Fonda's sofrito-rich stews when in town.

